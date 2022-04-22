RATE IT | Cele, Ramaphosa and Zikalala’s action plan against KZN flood relief funds looters

Police minister Bheki Cele warned government officials tasked with disbursing flood relief funds that looting will not be tolerated.

“People who are plundering and stealing money will be arrested,” Cele said during a justice crime prevention and security cluster briefing on Thursday.

The minister appealed to officials to “listen to their conscience” and consider the living conditions thousands were plunged into due to devastating floods.

“The situation is dire there. A family of 12 was wiped out and only two people were left, and you have the audacity to go there and steal. You are not a human being. You are some kind of an animal. We need to appeal to the consciences of these people,” he said.