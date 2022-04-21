Cele pledges police will act against cable thieves and Nhlanhla 'Lux' says residents will defend themselves

Police minister Bheki Cele has sent a message to cable thieves: “We will not sit back and allow people committing economic crimes to do as they want.”

Police and Joburg City Power have joined forces to root out criminality in communities.

Cele was addressing the media in Pimville, Soweto, on Wednesday where a resident, Kgomotso Diale, was fatally shot.

Diale was killed on Monday during a march in Chicken Farm, an informal settlement in Kliptown, sparked by power outages in Pimville zones 3, 4, 5 and 7 due to cable theft.

Cele said government would take steps to prevent cable theft.