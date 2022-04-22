SCAM ALERT! Sars warns taxpayers of fraudsters using WhatsApp to rip them off

The SA Revenue Service (Sars) has warned taxpayers about a new WhatsApp scam targeting their personal information.

Sars this week noted a rise in complaints about fraudsters posing as officials from the revenue service and asking for taxpayers' personal information via the instant messaging app.

It said fraudsters were using a range of deceptive methods to get taxpayers to unwittingly provide them with personal information used to defraud them and Sars.

“The fraudsters may use your personal information in such a way that can result in you having increased tax liabilities to Sars and you can even become the subject of a criminal investigation. You have to be vigilant at all times and protect your personal information from falling into the hands of fraudster,” said Sars.

What should I look out for on WhatsApp?

Sars said fraudsters are contacting taxpayers directly through messaging services such as WhatsApp, depending on what information they already have about you.

The person making contact with you may claim to be working at Sars — using the name of a person who does work at Sars — and will indicate that they are contacting you on behalf of Sars.