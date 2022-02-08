No, the R350 grant won’t be increased to R700 - Sassa clears the air

The SA Social Security Agency (Sassa) has called fake news on claims the R350 social relief of distress (SRD) grant applicants will receive R700 until March.

This is after an advert was circulated on social media urging people to apply for the grant.

“In 2022, over 575,000 citizens will receive R700 payment. This is part of Sassa 2022 budget to support all South Africa (sic) citizens. Applications has began and citizen (sic) that have applied have started getting their R700 payments.” read the post.

Sassa moved to clear the air, warning applicants to be vigilant.

“Please note the advert is fake and does not come from Sassa. No additional grant type is offered apart from the ones announced by Sassa,” said the agency.