South Africa

WATCH LIVE | Senzo Meyiwa murder accused back in court

Schedules to start at 10am

22 April 2022 - 10:00 By TimesLIVE

The National Prosecuting Authority says it is ready to proceed with the murder trial of slain footballer Senzo Meyiwa on Friday.

Prosecutor George Baloyi said he was hopeful the case would commence without further delays as it returns to the high court in Pretoria.

The trial was postponed last week as the lawyer of one of the accused requested a postponement so he could consult with his client and witnesses.

