David Makhura appoints Dr Nomonde Nolutshungu head of health in Gauteng

After almost two years without a permanent head of the health department in Gauteng, premier David Makhura has finally appointed someone to the position.

On Monday, Makhura said Dr Nomonde Nolutshungu was appointed to the position with immediate effect.

In a statement, Makhura described Nolutshungu, as a medical doctor with close to 30 years of experience in the public healthcare system at provincial and national levels.

“She is known for her skills and experience in public health policy development, programme design and results-orientated execution. Before her appointment to the provincial government, Dr Nolutshungu was the minister counsellor for health (health attaché) in the Washington DC. Her responsibilities included managing and leading SA's diplomacy on global public health with the government of the US, its agencies, academic institutions, private sector, and large philanthropic organisations,” Makhura said.

The premier said Nolutshungu had worked as chief director and cluster manager for HIV, Aids, TB and STIs at the national department of health.

“Her career includes technical adviser and manager in the Gauteng department of health, as well as medical practitioner and registrar. Nolutshungu holds a MBBCh from the University of the Witwatersrand, and a graduate diploma and certificate in tropical medicine and hygiene, also from Wits,” said Makhura’s statement.