The rebuild: Here’s what eThekwini municipality is doing to restore water infrastructure

The eThekwini municipality says it is working around the clock to fix damaged water and sanitation infrastructure destroyed by floods earlier this month.

Residents in affected areas rely on water tankers, donors and temporary water filling stations for access to water while repairs continue.

The DA and non-governmental organisation Gift of the Givers were among the donors.

KwaZulu-Natal premier Sihle Zikalala said on Sunday the overall total estimate of the flood damage at this stage is approximately R17bn, while water and sanitation minister Senzo Mchunu said the estimated cost of damage to water and sanitation infrastructure was more than R1bn.

Mchunu said control teams had been activated to clean areas classified as hotspots for pollution.

“oThongathi water treatment plant was completely decimated. As an interim measure, the city is procuring a package plant that will enable us to purify raw water. Working with Umgeni Water, the municipality is also planning to use Hazelmere Dam as an alternate supply,” said the municipality.