Dictators and censorship: Maimane name drops Zim president in question to new Twitter boss Elon Musk
One SA Movement leader Mmusi Maimane singled out Zimbabwean President Emmerson Mnangagwa and Ugandan leader Yoweri Museveni in a question to new Twitter owner Elon Musk about free speech and access to the platform.
Maimane was reacting to Musk’s deal to buy the popular social media network for $44bn ( R700bn).
He asked Musk what the role of Twitter will be in facilitating free speech and access to social media in parts of the world where this is not allowed.
“We have dictators such as Emmerson Mnangagwa and Museveni who actively oppose free speech online and in their states. You have expressed that your acquisition is about entrenching free speech on Twitter. How does that apply to those who are active enemies of free speech?”
@elonmusk. What is your view on dictators in Africa who refuse their citizens access to free and independent media having access to this platform?— Mmusi Maimane (@MmusiMaimane) April 27, 2022
What obligation should twitter have in facilitating free speech in parts of the world where regimes are actively undermining it?
After clinching the deal earlier this week, Musk said infringing on people’s right to free speech would not be tolerated on the platform.
“Free speech is the bedrock of a functioning democracy and Twitter is the digital town square where matters vital to the future of humanity are debated,” he said.
Musk added that free speech will not go beyond the law.
“By ‘free speech’ I simply mean that which matches the law. I am against censorship that goes far beyond the law. If people want less free speech they will ask government to pass laws to that effect. Therefore, going beyond the law is contrary to the will of the people,” said Musk.
Support independent journalism by subscribing to the Sunday Times. Just R20 for the first month.
Would you like to comment on this article or view other readers' comments? Register (it’s quick and free) or sign in now.
Please read our Comment Policy before commenting.