×

We've got news for you.

Register on TimesLIVE at no cost to receive newsletters, read exclusive articles & more.
Register now
South Africa

Dictators and censorship: Maimane name drops Zim president in question to new Twitter boss Elon Musk

28 April 2022 - 13:10
Mmusi Maimane.
Mmusi Maimane.
Image: Alon Skuy

One SA Movement leader Mmusi Maimane singled out Zimbabwean President Emmerson Mnangagwa and Ugandan leader Yoweri Museveni in a question to new Twitter owner Elon Musk about free speech and access to the platform.

Maimane was reacting to Musk’s deal to buy the popular social media network for $44bn ( R700bn).  

He asked Musk what the role of Twitter will be in facilitating free speech and access to social media in parts of the world where this is not allowed.

“We have dictators such as Emmerson Mnangagwa and Museveni who actively oppose free speech online and in their states. You have expressed that your acquisition is about entrenching free speech on Twitter. How does that apply to those who are active enemies of free speech?”

After clinching the deal earlier this week, Musk said infringing on people’s right to free speech would not be tolerated on the platform.

“Free speech is the bedrock of a functioning democracy and Twitter is the digital town square where matters vital to the future of humanity are debated,” he said. 

Musk added that free speech will not go beyond the law. 

By ‘free speech’ I simply mean that which matches the law. I am against censorship that goes far beyond the law. If people want less free speech they will ask government to pass laws to that effect. Therefore, going beyond the law is contrary to the will of the people,” said Musk.

Support independent journalism by subscribing to the Sunday Times. Just R20 for the first month.

READ MORE:

‘Parents should instil discipline’ — Maimane ruffles feathers with call for minister to be sacked over dagga video

“Fire this minister of basic education immediately. How have we reached this level of behaviour in our schools?” said One SA leader Mmusi Maimane.
News
3 days ago

POLL | Are parents to blame for misbehaviour in schools?

Is misbehaviour in schools a sign of trouble at home?
News
3 days ago

‘Stop the childish game of manufacturing outrage’ — Zille on Langa comments backlash

"The outrage manufacturers are those who want to infantalise black people and keep them trapped in permanent victimhood, unable to use their ...
Politics
3 days ago
subscribe

Would you like to comment on this article or view other readers' comments? Register (it’s quick and free) or sign in now.

Speech Bubbles

Please read our Comment Policy before commenting.

Most read

  1. Joburg arsonist strikes again, this time in Oaklands News
  2. All R350 ‘cash send’ grant recipients have been paid via bank or post office, ... South Africa
  3. ‘Parents should instil discipline’ — Maimane ruffles feathers with call for ... South Africa
  4. Reapply for R350 SRD grant, department tells those in need South Africa
  5. Pretoria military base defenceless as it comes under siege from locals News

Latest Videos

We, the remaining people: KwaZulu-Natal's flooded heart
Substantial funding needed for KZN flooding recovery and relief, says Ramaphosa