Dictators and censorship: Maimane name drops Zim president in question to new Twitter boss Elon Musk

One SA Movement leader Mmusi Maimane singled out Zimbabwean President Emmerson Mnangagwa and Ugandan leader Yoweri Museveni in a question to new Twitter owner Elon Musk about free speech and access to the platform.

Maimane was reacting to Musk’s deal to buy the popular social media network for $44bn ( R700bn).

He asked Musk what the role of Twitter will be in facilitating free speech and access to social media in parts of the world where this is not allowed.

“We have dictators such as Emmerson Mnangagwa and Museveni who actively oppose free speech online and in their states. You have expressed that your acquisition is about entrenching free speech on Twitter. How does that apply to those who are active enemies of free speech?”