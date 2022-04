KZN cops hunt for man who killed three Umlazi sisters and shot children

Police in KwaZulu-Natal are on the hunt for a ruthless killer who shot dead three sisters in Umlazi, north of Durban, and seriously wounded two children, including an infant, on Wednesday night.

Sisters Hlosile, Zandile and Happiness Mkhize were shot at about 8.30pm in their home in Umlazi L section.

Zandile’s two children, aged five and six months, were not spared. The children were wounded but survived the attack and are in a serious condition in hospital.

Police spokesperson Lt-Col Nqobile Gwala said the unknown suspect entered the premises and allegedly fired shots at the sisters, believed to be in their 30s and 40s.

“They were declared dead at the scene. Two children, aged five and six months, sustained wounds and were taken to hospital for medical attention. Charges of murder and attempted murder have been opened at Bhekithemba SAPS.”

No arrests have yet been made, but according to sources close to the investigation, police are closing in on possible leads and are confident an arrest will be made shortly.

This is a developing story.

TimesLIVE

