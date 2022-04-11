Police furious after ‘missing’ teen and friend allegedly staged her kidnapping

A KwaZulu-Natal teenager and her friend allegedly staged her kidnapping, made a video to create the impression she was being held captive and demanded an R8,000 ransom from her parents.

The 17-year-old from Ndindindi, Nquthu, in the north of the province, was reported missing on March 25.

“A missing person docket was opened at Nquthu police station for investigation but was later changed to kidnapping after an unknown suspect demanded R8,000 from the family,” said police spokesperson Lt-Col Nqobile Gwala.

A team was assigned to locate the girl and investigations led them to Umlazi last week.

“The team observed homesteads in D Section and U Section, Umlazi. Police pounced on an informal dwelling in a bushy area in Umlazi, searching for the victim.

“The victim fled into a nearby house upon seeing the officers. She was chased and was found under the influence of alcohol. She was taken with her 15-year-old accomplice for questioning.”