Police furious after ‘missing’ teen and friend allegedly staged her kidnapping
A KwaZulu-Natal teenager and her friend allegedly staged her kidnapping, made a video to create the impression she was being held captive and demanded an R8,000 ransom from her parents.
The 17-year-old from Ndindindi, Nquthu, in the north of the province, was reported missing on March 25.
“A missing person docket was opened at Nquthu police station for investigation but was later changed to kidnapping after an unknown suspect demanded R8,000 from the family,” said police spokesperson Lt-Col Nqobile Gwala.
A team was assigned to locate the girl and investigations led them to Umlazi last week.
“The team observed homesteads in D Section and U Section, Umlazi. Police pounced on an informal dwelling in a bushy area in Umlazi, searching for the victim.
“The victim fled into a nearby house upon seeing the officers. She was chased and was found under the influence of alcohol. She was taken with her 15-year-old accomplice for questioning.”
Police established that the 17-year-old left her home to visit the 15-year-old, who she claimed she met on social media.
“She stayed with her friend the entire weekend while her family and police were worried about her disappearance. It is alleged she was having a good time with her new friend and they staged a kidnapping.
“During the investigation, it was established that videos were taken of her to create the impression she was being held captive. The videos were forwarded to her family and a ransom was demanded.”
The teenagers were charged with extortion, conspiracy to commit an offence and defeating the ends of justice.
“Both suspects appeared at the Nquthu magistrate’s court on April 8 but the matter was not enrolled. The docket will be transferred to Umlazi police for further investigation. The suspects were released into their parents’ custody pending further investigation.”
Gwala warned that those who report false cases “would face the full might of the law as it results in resources being wasted while police should be focusing on serious crimes”.
TimesLIVE
