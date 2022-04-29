WATCH LIVE | Public protector releases investigation reports
29 April 2022 - 11:30
Public Protector Busisiwe Mkhwebane will release a number of investigation reports.
Public protector Busisiwe Mkhwebane will release a number of investigation reports on Friday morning.
TimesLIVE
Support independent journalism by subscribing to the Sunday Times. Just R20 for the first month.
Would you like to comment on this article or view other readers' comments? Register (it’s quick and free) or sign in now.
Please read our Comment Policy before commenting.