Mkhwebane’s lawyers write to ConCourt over ‘anonymous’ text

So far there has been no official word from the Constitutional Court on her application. Courts orders are usually confidential until the moment they are handed down.

On Tuesday morning her high court battle was due to start — dealing with what was to happen in the interim — when it was scuppered by what her counsel Dali Mpofu SC referred to in open court as “an unfortunate development”.

According to the letter from the public protector’s attorneys, the message said: “Hello Adv Breytenbach [sic], Re: The public protector case tomorrow. I have it on very good authority that the ConCourt has declined to hear the public protector’s rescission application. The decision will be made known some time this coming week but not later than Friday. I thought I’d share this with you on a strictly confidential basis. Thanks.”

Mkhwebane’s letter does not name the sender of the letter and, said Breitenbach, she did not know who it came from. However, the letter says the identity of the sender has since been established.

Abramjee said he would release a full statement later on Wednesday.

According to News24, Abramjee said his message to Breitenbach was based on media reports and his own analysis. He did not have any inside information from the apex court and any insinuation he was linked to judicial capture was defamatory, he told News 24.

After the postponement on Tuesday he tweeted: “Public protector urgent application to interdict parliament postponed. The media had previously reported the judgment of her rescission application was expected by the end of this month.”

In their letter to the Constitutional Court, Mkhwebane’s attorneys said they wanted to “bring these unfortunate developments to the attention of the chief justice and the justices of the Constitutional Court” and “request respectfully your response whether the information contained in the SMS is true or not. If true, it will have a material bearing on the scope of the part A proceedings in the high court”.

