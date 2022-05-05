×

We've got news for you.

Register on TimesLIVE at no cost to receive newsletters, read exclusive articles & more.
Register now
South Africa

Primary school pupil allegedly stabbed to death by classmate

Nivashni Nair Senior reporter
05 May 2022 - 07:22
A Grade six pupil has been arrested for the murder of a classmate in the Free State.
A Grade six pupil has been arrested for the murder of a classmate in the Free State.
Image: 123RF/BELCHONOK

A grade six pupil was allegedly stabbed to death by a fellow pupil at Zama Primary School in Zastron on Wednesday.  

Free State education departmental spokesperson Howard Ndaba said the incident occurred at 2.30pm about 600m from the school. 

“A brawl broke out between the boys this morning at the school after the suspect allegedly bullied and attempted to stab the now-deceased learner with a spoon.

“The suspect was instructed by the school principal to go home to bring his parents, but he came back with a knife which he used to stab the deceased in the chest,” Ndaba said.

A teacher rushed the injured pupil to hospital in her car but he was certified dead on arrival. 

The boy who allegedly stabbed him fled the scene. 

Community members later handed him over to police. 

Ndaba said departmental officials would visit the school on Thursday to provide counselling to teachers, pupils and the victim’s parents. 

Free State education MEC Tate Makgoe said: “We vehemently condemn the violent behaviour which led to the death of a learner just outside the school premises. It is absolutely unacceptable. The school governing body must investigate this incident and take necessary disciplinary action against the perpetrator.”

Police are investigating the killing. 

TimesLIVE

Support independent journalism by subscribing to the Sunday Times. Just R20 for the first month.

READ MORE

Police launch manhunt for red Polo hit and run driver who killed a child

Limpopo police have launched a manhunt for a hit and run suspect who was driving a red Polo that hit a grade 2 pupil on Thursday on the R71 near ...
News
3 weeks ago

Suspect in pupil’s nightclub killing granted bail

'I saw the devil himself,' said the grief-stricken grandmother of a teenager who was killed outside a nightclub in Sandton after seeing her ...
News
2 months ago
subscribe

Would you like to comment on this article or view other readers' comments? Register (it’s quick and free) or sign in now.

Speech Bubbles

Please read our Comment Policy before commenting.

Most read

  1. Hillary Gardee found dead, says ‘heartbroken’ EFF South Africa
  2. SA's latest multimillionaire, who played an hour before draw, bags R39m Lotto ... South Africa
  3. Planning to collect your grant on Tuesday? Check the dates, some beneficiaries ... South Africa
  4. 'Facebook rapist' Thabo Bester found dead in his Mangaung prison cell South Africa
  5. Mkhwebane not satisfied with ConCourt response to SMS allegation South Africa

Latest Videos

Eskom CEO Andre de Ruyter provides update on stage 2 load-shedding
We, the remaining people: KwaZulu-Natal's flooded heart