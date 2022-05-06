×

Just over 9,000 cases of Covid-19 cases recorded on Friday, 34 deaths

06 May 2022 - 21:11 By TimesLIVE
The National Institute for Communicable Diseases on Friday said 9,253 new Covid-19 cases had been identified in SA. Stock photo.
Image: 123RF/phonlamaiphoto

The National Institute for Communicable Diseases (NICD) on Friday reported 9,253 new Covid-19 cases had been identified in SA.

This brings the total number of laboratory-confirmed cases since the start of the pandemic to 3,827,378.

The NICD said this increase represents a 26.6% positivity rate.

The national health department also reported another 34 deaths. Of those, seven occurred in the past 24 to 48 hours. This brings the total number of fatalities to date to 100,505.

The NICD said the majority of new cases on Friday are from Gauteng (40%) followed by KwaZulu-Natal (26%), the Western Cape (14%), Eastern Cape (7%),  Free State (4%), Mpumalanga and North West (3% each),  Northern Cape (2%) and Limpopo (1%).

It said there had been an increase of 144 hospital admissions in the past 24 hours, bringing the total number of people admitted for treatment to 2,649.

