SA records highest positivity rate yet of Covid-19 fifth wave

SA’s daily Covid-19 test positivity rate rose to its highest level yet on Wednesday amid the fifth wave of infections.

There were 6,170 new Covid-19 cases identified, representing a 22.6% positivity rate of those tested, with the majority of the cases in Gauteng at 41%, followed by KwaZulu-Natal with 27%, the National Institute for Communicable Diseases said on its website.

SA is still a long way off previous records. The largest daily count for new cases was 26,976, reached on December 15 and the highest positivity rate was 33.4%, reported on January 4. But the fifth wave comes as winter starts and just after the country ended its more than two-year national state of disaster.