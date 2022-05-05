×

We've got news for you.

Register on TimesLIVE at no cost to receive newsletters, read exclusive articles & more.
Register now
South Africa

SA records highest positivity rate yet of Covid-19 fifth wave

05 May 2022 - 10:59 By Renee Bonorchis
South Africa’s daily coronavirus test positivity rate rose to its highest level yet on Wednesday amid a fifth wave of infections.
South Africa’s daily coronavirus test positivity rate rose to its highest level yet on Wednesday amid a fifth wave of infections.
Image: Bloomberg

SA’s daily Covid-19 test positivity rate rose to its highest level yet on Wednesday amid the fifth wave of infections.

There were 6,170 new Covid-19 cases identified, representing a 22.6% positivity rate of those tested, with the majority of the cases in Gauteng at 41%, followed by KwaZulu-Natal with 27%, the National Institute for Communicable Diseases said on its website. 

SA is still a long way off previous records. The largest daily count for new cases was 26,976, reached on December 15 and the highest positivity rate was 33.4%, reported on January 4. But the fifth wave comes as winter starts and just after the country ended its more than two-year national state of disaster.

While the state of disaster has ended, the government has implemented new health legislation that will require proof of vaccination or negative tests for some gatherings and the continued wearing of masks in indoor spaces. 

It is possible the fifth wave will be the least onerous so far. The new Omicron sublineages appear to be less severe than the original and the fifth wave is unlikely to cause “even anything close” to the number of hospitalisations and deaths that occurred when Omicron first appeared in November, according to Prof Shabir Madhi, a vaccinologist from the University of the Witwatersrand.

Nonetheless, health experts and the government are urging citizens to get vaccinated, receive their boosters and continue taking precautions.

More stories like this are available on bloomberg.com

READ MORE:

Wearing of face masks indoors stays as Covid-19 regulations are extended

The health department has extended the deadline for public comment on the proposed Covid-19 regulations by three months.
News
6 hours ago

Vacant AngloGold Ashanti hospital built for Covid-19 treatment vandalised

In the latest saga to hit the embattled AngloGold Ashanti Covid-19 field hospital, a suspect has been caught with stolen equipment after the ...
News
18 hours ago

AfriForum set to challenge any Covid-19 health regulations

AfriForum on Wednesday said it is ready to fight any regulations that aim to make permanent the temporary Covid-19 rules. This as the 30-day ...
News
21 hours ago

Just under 4,000 new Covid-19 cases recorded in one day

Daily official updates released by the National Institute for Communicable Diseases (NICD) on Tuesday showed that 3,785 new Covid-19 cases have been ...
News
1 day ago
subscribe

Would you like to comment on this article or view other readers' comments? Register (it’s quick and free) or sign in now.

Speech Bubbles

Please read our Comment Policy before commenting.

Most read

  1. Hillary Gardee found dead, says ‘heartbroken’ EFF South Africa
  2. SA's latest multimillionaire, who played an hour before draw, bags R39m Lotto ... South Africa
  3. Planning to collect your grant on Tuesday? Check the dates, some beneficiaries ... South Africa
  4. 'Facebook rapist' Thabo Bester found dead in his Mangaung prison cell South Africa
  5. Groote Schuur leads another breakthrough medical procedure South Africa

Latest Videos

Eskom CEO Andre de Ruyter provides update on stage 2 load-shedding
We, the remaining people: KwaZulu-Natal's flooded heart