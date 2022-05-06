×

We've got news for you.

Register on TimesLIVE at no cost to receive newsletters, read exclusive articles & more.
Register now
South Africa

LISTEN | LGBTQIA+ community calls for progressive school uniform guidelines

06 May 2022 - 15:48 By TIMESLIVE
The Commission for Gender Equality says the issue is not just about school uniforms but it is about the right to dignity, non-discrimination and equality of treatment for all school pupils. File image.
The Commission for Gender Equality says the issue is not just about school uniforms but it is about the right to dignity, non-discrimination and equality of treatment for all school pupils. File image.
Image: Gallo Images/Darren Stewart

The need for school uniform guidelines in SA to be more progressive and inclusive of LGBTQIA+ pupils has garnered much attention.

The current uniform policies are draft guidelines which allow departments and schools at a provincial level to interpret them in the way they see fit, which can be problematic if non-discriminatory guidelines are included.  

“The issue of school uniforms, as the Commission for Gender Equality (CGE), we understand as a broad concern. It's not just about school uniforms, but about the right to dignity, to non-discrimination, to equality of treatment and the right to education for those children who have different gender expressions,” says CGE commissioner Busisiwe Deyi.  

The CGE says the national uniform guidelines are lacking in recognising the need for children to be able to express themselves regardless of their gender identity. According to Deyi, the commission is developing a paper that seeks to redress the uniform guidelines through recommendations to the department of education.

LISTEN HERE: 

As the calls for school uniform policies grow, there are equal concerns that allowing such amendments may lead to “othering” and bullying of queer learners. Deyi says bullying is already a concern that shouldn’t prevent schools from being more inclusive.  

A pupil who has benefited from the implementation of progressive uniform policies is nonbinary grade 8 pupil Aeron Andrews who attends a co-ed school in Cape Town. Aeron says one of the “main aspects” of these progressive policies is being able to make your own choice. 

According to grade 8 transgender Christopher James Hinde, also known as CJ, who also attends a co-ed school in Cape Town where progressive uniform policies have been implemented, schools should be more accepting of calls to change their uniform policies because “change is going to come”.

CJ suggests that schools consult stakeholders, including parents and pupils when deciding to amend their uniform policies.

TimesLIVE

Support independent journalism by subscribing to the Sunday Times. Just R20 for the first month.

READ MORE:

JONATHAN JANSEN | Selective admission to schools is not necessarily a bad thing

I understand the kneejerk reaction to admission tests at some Cape Flats schools, but we do need pockets of excellence
Opinion & Analysis
1 day ago

Education department wants KZN principals to accept pupils at schools with or without uniforms

In a public announcement shared by the eThekwini municipality, the education department says it does not want pupils to miss out on their education ...
News
1 week ago

School uniforms maketh not manners: study

They are not linked to any differences in bullying or social anxiety in children, say researchers
News
3 months ago
subscribe

Would you like to comment on this article or view other readers' comments? Register (it’s quick and free) or sign in now.

Speech Bubbles

Please read our Comment Policy before commenting.

Most read

  1. Groote Schuur leads another breakthrough medical procedure South Africa
  2. Planning to collect your grant on Tuesday? Check the dates, some beneficiaries ... South Africa
  3. SA's latest multimillionaire, who played an hour before draw, bags R39m Lotto ... South Africa
  4. 'Facebook rapist' Thabo Bester found dead in his Mangaung prison cell South Africa
  5. Mkhwebane not satisfied with ConCourt response to SMS allegation South Africa

Latest Videos

'Help! Lion!' Turns out it was just a shopping bag
Mapping the final moments before Hillary Gardee's murder