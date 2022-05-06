Load-shedding moves to stage 1 for the weekend

Eskom on Friday announced it was downscaling load-shedding implemented earlier this week.

In a statement, the power utility said it was moving from stage 2 to stage 1.

“Due to the lower weekend demand, load-shedding will be reduced to stage 1 from 10pm this evening. Load-shedding will continue at that level until 5am on Monday,” Eskom said.

It added that while the return of generation units may be slow, load-shedding may be halted at some point during the weekend.

The power utility said since Thursday, generation units at Matla, Hendrina and Arnot had returned to service but units at Kusile, Kendal and Matimba were taken offline or had tripped.

“Further, delays in returning generators to service at Arnot, Kendal and three units at Tutuka power station have added to the capacity constraints.”

Eskom called on customers to continue to use electricity sparingly.

TimesLIVE

Support independent journalism by subscribing to the Sunday Times. Just R20 for the first month.