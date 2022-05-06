×

We've got news for you.

Register on TimesLIVE at no cost to receive newsletters, read exclusive articles & more.
Register now
South Africa

Load-shedding set to continue through the weekend

06 May 2022 - 07:24 By TimesLIVE
Enforced power cuts will continue until 5am on Monday. Stock image
Enforced power cuts will continue until 5am on Monday. Stock image
Image: 123RF/kivans

Stage 2 load-shedding, which has been in force since May 3, is expected to continue despite lower electricity use over the weekend.

“Although we are expecting a reduction in demand from Friday afternoon into the weekend, the slow recovery of generation capacity does not allow a reduction in the load-shedding stage yet. The status quo remains,” said Eskom.

The power cuts are in force until 5am on Monday, with the power utility saying earlier this week that “this load-shedding has been caused by a shortage of generation capacity owing to delays in returning generators to service, as well as breakdowns of nine generators”.

South Africans were recently warned that 100 days of rolling blackouts throughout winter are predicted.

Public enterprises minister Pravin Gordhan told MPs on Thursday Eskom could be turned around within a decade.   

“The Eskom we know today won’t be the Eskom you will recognise in 10 years’ time. It will be a completely different entity,” he said.

“It is this ANC administration, starting in 2018, that takes the responsibility to ensure in time there will be energy security and it will transform Eskom.”

The DA has called for a declaration of a state of disaster, arguing that doing so will allow provinces and municipalities that have the resources and capacity to generate electricity from private players to do so more expeditiously.

Business Day reported Gordhan said there was no need for this as load-shedding was a tool to protect the system from total collapse.

“There are internal plans to manage the power system which will allow the system’s operator to implement up to stage 8 load-shedding to protect the grid from total collapse. At this stage there is absolutely no requirement for Eskom or government to declare such an emergency [state of disaster],” Gordhan said.

Stage 8 would mean outages of up to 13 hours.

TimesLIVE

Support independent journalism by subscribing to the Sunday Times. Just R20 for the first month.

READ MORE:

Eskom not broken or dysfunctional, says Pravin Gordhan in heated debate

Public enterprises minister Pravin Gordhan on Thursday told MPs Eskom was neither broken nor dysfunctional but faced serious challenges.
Politics
15 hours ago

NPA, Eskom commit to collaborate on state capture cases and serious crimes

The National  Prosecuting Authority and Eskom on Thursday agreed to enhance existing collaboration to ensure the most effective co-ordinated ...
News
12 hours ago

LISTEN | More darkness this winter as Eskom expects high power demand

The power utility implemented stage 2 load-shedding on Tuesday.
News
1 day ago

WATCH | Eskom says SA must realise its system is 'old, unpredictable and has been in the red for years'

SA needs to understand that Eskom's system is "old and not maintained the way it was supposed to be", the power utility's CFO Jan Oberholzer said on ...
News
1 day ago
subscribe

Would you like to comment on this article or view other readers' comments? Register (it’s quick and free) or sign in now.

Speech Bubbles

Please read our Comment Policy before commenting.

Most read

  1. Groote Schuur leads another breakthrough medical procedure South Africa
  2. Planning to collect your grant on Tuesday? Check the dates, some beneficiaries ... South Africa
  3. SA's latest multimillionaire, who played an hour before draw, bags R39m Lotto ... South Africa
  4. 'Facebook rapist' Thabo Bester found dead in his Mangaung prison cell South Africa
  5. Mkhwebane not satisfied with ConCourt response to SMS allegation South Africa

Latest Videos

Mapping the final moments before Hillary Gardee's murder
WATCH | Hillary Gardee murder: What we know so far