Will Eskom be declared a state of disaster? Gordhan says no because load-shedding is a 'protective tool'

Public enterprises minister Pravin Gordhan has poured cold water on calls to declare Eskom a state of disaster.

This week in parliament the DA called for the declaration of a state of disaster at the power utility, saying doing so would allow provinces and municipalities that have resources and capacity to generate electricity from private players to do so with more speed and efficiency.

In his response, Gordhan said government has not considered declaring a state of disaster to respond to the challenges faced by Eskom.

There was no need for the declaration because load-shedding was a tool to protect the system from total collapse.

“There should be a distinction between a state of disaster for ‘dramatic effect’ compared to a power system emergency which falls within the purview of the system’s operator. At all times the main imperative is to avoid the total collapse of the grid as occurred in California and more recently in Texas, US,” said Gordhan.