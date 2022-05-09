Energy fund commits 1.5-million litres of fuel to address crisis at OR Tambo

The Central Energy Fund (CEF) has undertaken to provide 1.5-million litres of jet fuel to address shortages which have seen more than a dozen flights being cancelled at OR Tambo International Airport.

Fourteen flights were cancelled from May 1, with 3,150 passengers affected and Acsa losing more than R1.5m plus landing fees.

This was announced by Airports Company SA (Acsa) CEO Mpumi Mpofu in a media briefing on Monday afternoon.

Mpofu said this was an intervention agreed upon at an earlier meeting attended by, among others, the CEF, board of airlines and the Airline Association of Southern Africa to address the challenges of "fuel supply mismatch".

"If the airlines cannot find jet fuel from their suppliers, the Central Energy Fund steps in," Mpofu said.

The problems of energy supply were exacerbated by damage during the recent floods to a Transnet fuel line which transported jet fuel from Durban to OR Tambo.