Two municipalities without electricity after cable theft

Residents in two North West municipalities are without electricity on Tuesday due to cable theft.

Eskom said four copper spans were stolen on one of its lines, hitting supply to Ventersdorp and Coligny.

“Eskom condemns this criminal behaviour, which is not only costing Eskom and municipalities millions but also results in inconvenience to electricity consumers,” the power utility said.

Eskom urged residents to report anyone who vandalises the electricity network on the dedicated crime line 08600-ESKOM (37566).

Its technicians are working to restore supply in the affected areas.

TimesLIVE

