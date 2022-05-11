×

South Africa

‘I hugged him’: How Cape Town nurse disarmed hospital gunman

Bobby Jordan Senior reporter
11 May 2022 - 13:44
Sister Diane Seale, who disarmed Jaun-Paul Carl Malgas after he allegedly shot and killed two patients and a police constable at New Somerset Hospital in Cape Town on May 7 2022. She is with, from left (back) facilities manager Beven Mashedi and emergency centre head Prof Roger Dickerson; and (front) medical ward operational manager Vanessa van Wyk; deputy nursing manager Salama Basardien; and surgical ward operational manager Ohlen Ohlson.
Image: Western Cape health department

A fearless nurse managed to calm a gunman inside a Cape Town hospital by hugging him and chatting until he agreed to be sedated. 

“I walked towards him and I hugged him,” said Sister Diane Seale from New Somerset Hospital where Jaun-Paul Carl Malgas allegedly killed two patients and a policeman on Saturday night

“As I entered the second floor, I noticed a body on the floor in the corridor, but my eye caught the patient with the gun in his hand. I proceeded to walk straight to him, made eye contact.

“I escorted him into the cubicle. He told me to close the door. That also afforded our staff [the chance] to attend to the policeman who had been shot. I felt I could calm him down a bit. 

“Although I had noted two patients had been shot and were deceased, there were still two patients who were alive that I needed to save. I kept him seated, standing in front of him, so that these patients were kept out of harm’s way,” Seale told health department officials who shared her comments in a statement on Wednesday.

This is a developing story.

