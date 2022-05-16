WATCH | 'Eskom system is unreliable, unpredictable': COO explains move to stage 3 load-shedding

Eskom held a virtual media briefing on Monday morning on the “unreliable and unpredictable” power system.

In the latest setback at the power producer, boiler tube leaks have resulted in huge losses in energy generation and Eskom will implement stage 3 load-shedding on Monday evening, according to Eskom COO Jan Oberholzer.

TimesLIVE

