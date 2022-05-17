Gift of the Givers co-founder obtains Masters for paper on Muslim women in polygamous marriages
For her thesis, Sooliman examined the experiences of Muslim women in polygamous marriages in Durban and surrounding areas.
Gift of the Givers co-founder Zorah Bibi Sooliman graduated with a Master’s degree in counselling psychology from the University of KwaZulu-Natal on Monday.
For her thesis, Sooliman examined the lived experiences of Muslim women in polygamous marriages in Durban and surrounding areas.
While her husband, Dr Imtiaz Sooliman, is known for helping desperate people in disaster and conflict areas, Zorah has given women a sympathetic shoulder to cry on in the form of a counselling service.
She established the Gift of the Givers Careline aimed specifically for women in polygamous marriages who are “distraught and broken” by the actions of their husbands, Gift of the Givers said.
The careline has grown immensely and now extends its free service to the public through telephone and face-to-face counselling.
Zorah has gathered the experiences of women who are struggling and intends to share this knowledge with the community, “particularly men and religious leaders, to provide education to them and the community”.
She has been at the forefront of the foundation since its inception. She and Imtiaz founded Gift of Givers in the 1990s and she is still active in the foundation.
The foundation lauded her for raising the couple's five children — four daughters and a son — while her husband travelled to war zones and other areas of conflict for long periods delivering much-needed humanitarian aid.
Sooliman said he was proud of his wife’s achievement.
She describes herself as an advocate for women’s empowerment, independence and education.
“We must use our abilities and skills to contribute to the communities we come from and make a difference in their lives,” she said. Sooliman advised other scholars to work hard, be disciplined, determined and keep focused on the end goal.
“The road has been long, but I finally got here with the help of my children, my husband, friends, family, colleagues and, most of all, God,” she said.
TimesLIVE
Support independent journalism by subscribing to the Sunday Times. Just R20 for the first month.
Would you like to comment on this article or view other readers' comments? Register (it’s quick and free) or sign in now.
Please read our Comment Policy before commenting.