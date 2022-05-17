Gift of the Givers co-founder obtains Masters for paper on Muslim women in polygamous marriages

The careline has grown immensely and now extends its free service to the public through telephone and face-to-face counselling.

Zorah has gathered the experiences of women who are struggling and intends to share this knowledge with the community, “particularly men and religious leaders, to provide education to them and the community”.

She has been at the forefront of the foundation since its inception. She and Imtiaz founded Gift of Givers in the 1990s and she is still active in the foundation.

The foundation lauded her for raising the couple's five children — four daughters and a son — while her husband travelled to war zones and other areas of conflict for long periods delivering much-needed humanitarian aid.

Sooliman said he was proud of his wife’s achievement.

She describes herself as an advocate for women’s empowerment, independence and education.

“We must use our abilities and skills to contribute to the communities we come from and make a difference in their lives,” she said. Sooliman advised other scholars to work hard, be disciplined, determined and keep focused on the end goal.

“The road has been long, but I finally got here with the help of my children, my husband, friends, family, colleagues and, most of all, God,” she said.

