South Africa

R8 to watch porn and a lifetime of trauma: Uncle jailed for raping child, 11

18 May 2022 - 12:15 By TimesLIVE
A KwaZulu-Natal man who raped an 11-year-old has been sentenced to life in prison. Stock photo.
Image: 123RF/Andriy Popov

An 11-year-old child was made to watch a pornographic video and raped by her uncle — and now the KwaZulu-Natal man must pay for the heinous crime.

The Nqutu regional court this week sentenced the 35-year-old man to life imprisonment.

The girl was at her uncle’s home on September 9 2018 when he forced her to watch a pornographic video and raped her, said police spokesperson Lt-Col Nqobile Gwala.

“She was given R8 and threatened with death should she tell anyone.

“The victim was brave and decided to report the matter to her elders.”

After making several court appearances, the rapist was finally sentenced in court. He was also declared unfit to possess a firearm and his name will be put in the sexual offenders register, said Gwala.

