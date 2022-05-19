Government trying to identify suitable land so KZN flood victims can rebuild

KwaZulu-Natal premier Sihle Zikalala on Thursday said though service providers had been appointed to build 1,810 temporary residential units to house flood victims across the province, progress was being slowed by non-suitability of land identified.

More than 77 units have been built to date. He said units were being built in Molweni, KwaMakhutha and Inanda.

“These will be handed over to beneficiaries,” said Zikalala.

He was addressing a media briefing in Mayville, Durban.

It has been more than a month since the disastrous floods claimed the lives of at least 448 people in the province.