Non-stop flight from Washington to Cape Town on the cards

United Airlines has filed an application with the US department of transportation (DOT) for three weekly non-stop flights between Washington DC and Cape Town.

United’s proposed service would begin on November 17 and operate on Boeing 787-9 aircraft.

If approved, the airline said the flights between Dulles and Cape Town will connect 55 cities across the US to SA’s Mother City, representing more than 90% of the entire US travel demand to Cape Town.

The airline said this will benefit important government-to-government connections and increase communication and commerce.

Patrick Quayle, United’s senior vice-president of international network and alliances, said: “If awarded by the DOT, this historic non-stop service will significantly enhance travel options for consumers, strengthen ties between our countries legislative and diplomatic epicentres, and benefit thriving travel and tourism industries serving our respective countries.”

The proposed service, it said, will supplement United’s existing flights to four cities in three countries in Africa including Accra, Ghana and Lagos, Nigeria. Its existing SA service is between New York/Newark and Cape Town and Johannesburg.

It will also allow customers to connect in Cape Town to other points in SA, and to other countries in the southern region of the African continent with its local partner Airlink and their Cape Town hub, said United.

The Washington DC to Cape Town route is the largest between the US and SA without non-stop service, the airline said, adding DC is the second largest point in the US for Cape Town demand and holds the fifth-largest SA-born population.

TimesLIVE

