WATCH | Stellenbosch students want 'commission' to look into racism
Students from the EFF and Sasco student bodies marched to deliver a memorandum to university managers
Hundreds of students marched to the management offices of Stellenbosch University to demand change after the racist urination incident.
The march, organised by the SA Student Congress (Sasco) and the EFF, saw students from all backgrounds band together in protest. The students are demanding the expulsion of Theuns du Toit, the student who was filmed urinating on the belongings on another student.
“We don't want him suspended. We want him gone,” said Sasco chairperson Queen Majikijela.
Meanwhile, the organisation's provincial convener, Sifiso Zungu, called for a commission into racism at the institution.
“There is one demand that is within my heart. That demand says Stellenbosch University must establish something like an inquiry or a commission to investigate racism at Stellenbosch University,” he said.
