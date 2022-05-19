WATCH | Stellenbosch students want 'commission' to look into racism

“We don't want him suspended. We want him gone,” said Sasco chairperson Queen Majikijela.

Meanwhile, the organisation's provincial convener, Sifiso Zungu, called for a commission into racism at the institution.

“There is one demand that is within my heart. That demand says Stellenbosch University must establish something like an inquiry or a commission to investigate racism at Stellenbosch University,” he said.

TimesLIVE

