WATCH | Stellenbosch rector Wim de Villiers condemns racist incident
Stellenbosch University rector and vice-chancellor Wim de Villiers has strongly condemned the “destructive and hurtful” racist incident at the campus involving a white student who urinated over a black student’s desk and laptop.
“I also personally strongly condemn the destructive, hurtful and racist incident that was captured on a cellphone video in the Huis Marais residence on the Stellenbosch University campus,” De Villiers said in a video posted by the university on YouTube.
“Human dignity is non-negotiable and must be respected, upheld and restored when affected.”
He said the incident would be a top priority for the university administration, with findings of an internal investigation expected “in the next few days”.
Permanent expulsion and criminal charges for alleged perpetrator Theuns du Toit, a first-year agriculture student, were possible outcomes.
Du Toit, who was suspended on Monday and removed from the residence where the incident involving fellow first-year student Babalo Ndwayana happened early on Sunday, would remain suspended until the investigation was complete.
“It is critical that thorough governance and procedures are followed for a decisive outcome that will allow for the full extent of the law,” De Villiers said.
