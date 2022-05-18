×

We've got news for you.

Register on TimesLIVE at no cost to receive newsletters, read exclusive articles & more.
Register now
South Africa

WATCH | Stellenbosch rector Wim de Villiers condemns racist incident

18 May 2022 - 10:03 By TImesLIVE
Stellenbosch University rector Wim de Villiers in a video message about 'the destructive and hurtful incident that took place over the past weekend at the Huis Marais residence'.
Stellenbosch University rector Wim de Villiers in a video message about 'the destructive and hurtful incident that took place over the past weekend at the Huis Marais residence'.
Image: YouTube/Stellenbosch University

Stellenbosch University rector and vice-chancellor Wim de Villiers has strongly condemned the “destructive and hurtful” racist incident at the campus involving a white student who urinated over a black student’s desk and laptop.

“I also personally strongly condemn the destructive, hurtful and racist incident that was captured on a cellphone video in the Huis Marais residence on the Stellenbosch University campus,” De Villiers said in a video posted by the university on YouTube.

“Human dignity is non-negotiable and must be respected, upheld and restored when affected.”

He said the incident would be a top priority for the university administration, with findings of an internal investigation expected “in the next few days”.

Permanent expulsion and criminal charges for alleged perpetrator Theuns du Toit, a first-year agriculture student, were possible outcomes.

Du Toit, who was suspended on Monday and removed from the residence where the incident involving fellow first-year student Babalo Ndwayana happened early on Sunday,  would remain suspended until the investigation was complete.

“It is critical that thorough governance and procedures are followed for a decisive outcome that will allow for the full extent of the law,” De Villiers said.

TimesLIVE

Support independent journalism by subscribing to the Sunday Times. Just R20 for the first month.

MORE:

SAHRC to investigate Stellenbosch University urination incident amid growing calls for student’s expulsion

The SA Human Rights Commission has confirmed it will investigate Theuns du Toit for violating a fellow student’s rights when he urinated on his ...
News
1 hour ago

Stellenbosch University is probing another racist incident

Stellenbosch University on Tuesday said it was probing yet another racial incident which occurred recently at the institution.
News
14 hours ago

WATCH | Victim of Stellenbosch University urine incident lays criminal charges

The Stellenbosch University student whose laptop and other belongings were urinated on by a fellow student laid charges of breaking and entering, ...
News
18 hours ago
subscribe

Would you like to comment on this article or view other readers' comments? Register (it’s quick and free) or sign in now.

Speech Bubbles

Please read our Comment Policy before commenting.

Most read

  1. Emotional UKZN graduate touches SA hearts and unexpectedly lands a job South Africa
  2. Court rules in favour of Gauteng education department in placement dispute News
  3. Operation Dudula now targeting ‘both legal and illegal immigrants’ South Africa
  4. ConCourt overturns life sentence of law student who stabbed police officers he ... South Africa
  5. Cash poured into Dudu Myeni’s bank account from Jacob Zuma Foundation Politics

Latest Videos

Babalo Ndwayana lays three charges against urinating Stellenbosch student
Provisional trial date for Jacob Zuma and Thales set for August