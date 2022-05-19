‘We're moving backwards & putting millions of lives in jeopardy’ — Black Sash slams R350 grant changes

Human rights organisation the Black Sash has slammed the SA Social Security Agency's (Sassa) latest changes, saying beneficiaries of the R350 social relief of distress (SRD) grant face several barriers both in the application and collection stages.

Sassa recently announced that beneficiaries will no longer receive their payments at SA Post Office (Sapo) branches.

Speaking on eNCA, Black Sash executive director Rachel Bukasa said there was limited information on how people could apply for and collect their grant payments.

Bukasa said millions of people were losing out on the grant because of not qualifying.