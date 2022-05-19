WATCH | 'We were scared for him': Uncle of Babalo Ndwayana asks for space as students prepare to march

Ndwayana recorded a white student, since identified as Theuns du Toit, urinating on his belongings in his residence room at Huis Marais.

On Wednesday, Ndwayana opened a criminal case against Du Toit over the incident.

Ndwayana's uncle, Anele Mnyondo, met leaders of the ANC in the province and said the family was shocked by the incident.

“We were angry. We were scared for him. He had just come from the Eastern Cape and it was the first time coming over here (to the Western Cape). So for him to encounter such a crime, I would say crime in a sense because it is quite uncomfortable for the family,” Mnyondo said.