Sars tables new offer in wage negotiations with unions

The SA Revenue Service (Sars) says it has put a new offer on the table in wage negotiations between itself and two labour unions.

Initially Sars tabled a 0% wage increase, while unions demanded 7%, which Sars rejected, saying “it is simply not affordable”.

Without mentioning the new offer put to unions, Sars said through its own diligence in managing costs and other initiatives it is able to make some funds available towards bargaining with employees.

Sars said engagement between the parties on the dispute had been revived and remained constructive and positive.

“We remain confident that with this offer we can resolve the dispute and move forward to focus on serving taxpayers and executing the important mandate we serve.”

Sars said its leadership met organised labour represented by the National Education Health and Allied Workers Union (Nehawu) and the Public Servants Association of SA (PSA) to find a solution to matters where the unions declared a dispute.