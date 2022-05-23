Trio accused of killing six-year-old Mpumalanga girl abandon bail application

Three people accused of murdering six-year-old Bontle Mashiyane abandoned their bail application on Monday and will be back in court next month.

The accused, aged 25, 36 and 41, appeared briefly in the Kabokweni magistrate's court in Mpumalanga before the matter was postponed to June 24.

Mpumalanga National Prosecuting Authority (NPA) spokesperson Monica Nyuswa said the case would be transferred to the Masoyi magistrate's court.

The trio appeared on charges of murder, kidnapping and rape. They were not asked to plead.

Mashiyane, who was reported missing on April 30, was found murdered in the bush about 2km from her home in Mganduzweni, Masoyi, near White River.