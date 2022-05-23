×

South Africa

Trio accused of killing six-year-old Mpumalanga girl abandon bail application

Removal of body parts 'purely evil and inhuman', says MEC Vusi Shongwe

Isaac Mahlangu Senior reporter
23 May 2022 - 15:39
Bontle Mashiyane, 6, went missing on April 30. Her body was found about 2km from home.
Image: Supplied

Three people accused of murdering six-year-old Bontle Mashiyane abandoned their bail application on Monday and will be back in court next month.

The accused, aged 25, 36 and 41, appeared briefly in the Kabokweni magistrate's court in Mpumalanga before the matter was postponed to June 24.

Mpumalanga National Prosecuting Authority (NPA) spokesperson Monica Nyuswa said the case would be transferred to the Masoyi magistrate's court.

The trio appeared on charges of murder, kidnapping and rape. They were not asked to plead.

Mashiyane, who was reported missing on April 30, was found murdered in the bush about 2km from her home in Mganduzweni, Masoyi, near White River.

Mpumalanga community safety MEC Vusi Shongwe has called on communities to expose evil traditional healers who deal in body parts. File photo.
Image: Thapelo Morebudi

Police have not ruled out more arrests as two more suspects, a father and son aged 64 and 38, were taken in for questioning at the weekend.

Mpumalanga community safety, security and liaison MEC Vusi Shongwe appealed for communities to help expose “evil traditional healers” after police announced that Bontle's body had parts missing.

The removal of body parts was “purely evil and inhuman and should not be allowed in communities”.

“We have no place for traditional healers who rely on the death of other people to heal. Those should not be regarded as traditional healers, but criminals. True traditional healers don’t hurt others to heal another.”

Shongwe called on communities not to accept criminality in the name of traditional healing.

“True traditional healers must expose those who are using this gift to destroy and kill others.”

