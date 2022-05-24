Africa's Covid-19 scientists make Time magazine’s most influential people in the world list

Prof Tulio de Oliveira and Dr Sikhulile Moyo have been selected for this year’s Time 100 Most Influential People list.

De Oliveira is a professor of bioinformatics, holding a joint appointment at Stellenbosch University’s (SU) School for Data Science and Computational Thinking, the faculty of science and the faculty of medicine and health sciences.

Moyo is an SU alumnus who obtained his PhD in medical virology at the university in 2016, and now serves as laboratory director at the Botswana Harvard Aids Institute Partnership (BHP).

The two scientists are being recognised for their work in the field of genomics and epidemiology. In November 2021, they led the multidisciplinary team who discovered the Omicron variant of SARS-CoV-2, which quickly became the dominant variant of the virus globally.

The university said South Africans will remember the occasion with some chagrin. Initially dubbed the “SA variant”, its discovery resulted in stigma, travel bans and considerable public animosity towards De Oliveira and his team. However, it soon became clear that though the variant had been discovered in SA, it did not originate here, and the safety measures seemed more punitive than preventive.