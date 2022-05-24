Flabba's killer Sindisiwe Manqele freed on parole after serving six years

Sindisiwe Manqele, who was convicted of murdering hip-hop star Nkululeko “Flabba” Habedi in 2016, is officially a free woman.

The department of correctional services said she was placed on parole, effectively from Tuesday.

In a statement, the department said the decision was taken by the correctional supervision and parole board after it assessed Manqele's profile as submitted by the case-management committee and other material presented for the purposes of parole consideration.

Manqele admitted to stabbing Skwatta Kamp member Habedi, 37, in the chest on March 9 2015 at his Alexandra, Johannesburg, home but pleaded not guilty to murder, saying she had acted in self-defence.