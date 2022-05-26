×

South Africa

LISTEN | Eskom technicians under attack by thieves

26 May 2022 - 09:45 By TimesLIVE
One Eskom technician was stabbed in the face and chest in Soweto.
Image: 123RF/Markus Schnessl

Eskom technicians are increasingly being targeted by criminals — and residents requiring assistance for electricity repairs are set to bear the consequences.

Three attacks on Eskom technicians have taken place in Mabopane and Soweto in as many days, the electricity utility said on Thursday.

On Wednesday, a technician was stabbed while he and his colleagues were installing meters in Nomzamo, Soweto.

“The technician, who was stabbed in the face and chest, was treated at a medical facility and is recovering at home,” said Eskom.

Three armed thieves also attacked Eskom technicians working in Mabopane Block E on Tuesday. The perpetrators demanded the technicians’ wallets and cellphones and took off in a vehicle without a registration number.

In a separate incident in Mabopane, a technician was robbed of a cellphone and money at a substation.

Kith Maitisa, Eskom’s safety, health, environment & quality manager in Gauteng, said: “We condemn such acts of violence against our employees in Gauteng where they are often assaulted, intimidated and placed in extreme situations such as being held hostage by some community members.

“This display of aggression and violence by communities often leads to employees suffering from post-traumatic stress disorder, depression and anxiety. It also results in delays in repair work and project completion, further extending the period that residents spend without electricity.”

Eskom asked the public to contact its Crime Line on 0800 112 722 with tip-offs on criminality.

“We have reported all these incidents to the SAPS and we will co-operate with the police to assist with the investigations,” Maitisa said.

TimesLIVE

