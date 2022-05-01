×

We've got news for you.

Register on TimesLIVE at no cost to receive newsletters, read exclusive articles & more.
Register now
News

'Catch Joburg arsonist or someone will die,' police told

R100,00 reward offered for information on alleged arsonist targeting northern suburbs

Gill Gifford Senior journalist
01 May 2022 - 00:01 By GILL GIFFORD

An alleged arsonist terrorising homeowners in Joburg's wealthy northern suburbs is becoming increasingly brazen, with a top criminal profiler saying that with every fire he sets, the chances of someone dying increases...

This article is reserved for Sunday Times subscribers.

A subscription gives you full digital access to all Sunday Times content.

Already subscribed? Simply sign in below.

Registered on the BusinessLIVE, Business Day or Financial Mail websites? Sign in with the same details.



Questions or problems? Email helpdesk@timeslive.co.za or call 0860 52 52 00.

Related articles

  1. Joburg arsonist strikes again, this time in Oaklands News
  2. ‘He’s still here, he’s in this area’: Cops open probe into string of Joburg ... News
  3. IN PICTURES | ‘Lone arsonist’ strikes again, this time with a casualty News
  4. Rumours spread of 'arsonist burning homes in Joburg's northern suburbs' South Africa
  5. On the trail of Joburg’s arsonist, authorities on high alert South Africa

Most read

  1. 'I'm entitled to suspend Mkhwebane': Ramaphosa News
  2. ANC to urge farmers to donate land for redistribution Politics
  3. Senzo Meyiwa's final moments News
  4. Umdloti residents blame new development for flood destruction News
  5. How Eskom lavished its boss's daughter with R1bn in contracts News

Latest Videos

We, the remaining people: KwaZulu-Natal's flooded heart
Substantial funding needed for KZN flooding recovery and relief, says Ramaphosa