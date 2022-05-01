'Catch Joburg arsonist or someone will die,' police told
R100,00 reward offered for information on alleged arsonist targeting northern suburbs
01 May 2022 - 00:01
An alleged arsonist terrorising homeowners in Joburg's wealthy northern suburbs is becoming increasingly brazen, with a top criminal profiler saying that with every fire he sets, the chances of someone dying increases...
This article is reserved for Sunday Times subscribers.
A subscription gives you full digital access to all Sunday Times content.
Already subscribed? Simply sign in below.
Registered on the BusinessLIVE, Business Day or Financial Mail websites? Sign in with the same details.
Questions or problems? Email helpdesk@timeslive.co.za or call 0860 52 52 00.