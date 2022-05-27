Eastern Cape Black Fishers’ Association chair killed outside Gqeberha home

Eastern Cape Black Fishers’ Association chair Xola Ngcangca was gunned down outside his home in KwaDwesi home in Gqeberha on Wednesday night.

Minister of forestry, fisheries and the environment Barbara Creecy said the murder of a man who was working towards improving the lives of small-scale fishers was a shock for all in the fishing community.

“Mr Ngcangca was committed to transformation of the fishing sector, and fought for the protection of the rights of fishers at all levels. His contribution to a sector that has the potential to contribute to job creation and economic growth in communities along SA’s vast coastline is to be commended and will be sorely missed,” said Creecy.

Under Ngcangca’s chairpersonship, the association had been involved in the development of knowledge and skills of small-scale fishers, traders and processors to improve standards and fish handling and ultimately improve businesses.

TimesLIVE

Support independent journalism by subscribing to the Sunday Times. Just R20 for the first month.