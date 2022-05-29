Book amnesty week: Cape Town children just won't let go of their 'Wimpy Kid'

Cape Town libraries are missing over 140 books from the Diary of a Wimpy Kid series.

Nearly a third of the top 30 titles that are overdue in the city come from Jeff Kinney's American fiction book series.

The series follows the life of Greg Heffley, a school weakling.

The other top 30 overdue titles are fairy tales and Afrikaans titles.

On Sunday the city announced an amnesty for children under 12 to return their books and magazines without paying a fine during a special children’s amnesty week from June 1 to 8.

There are over 25,000 items outstanding from patrons aged 12 and under.

Patricia van der Ross, mayoral committee member for community services and health, was understanding.

“I am delighted that children are excited about books and enjoy reading so much that they don’t want to let go of the stories that have captured their imagination.

“It’s a joy we want to share with all our other young patrons and I want to encourage them to return their overdue items, without incurring any fines,” she said.

“When you return your items, you can take out new books and embark on fresh adventures.

“Reading helps improve your vocabulary and grammar skills, and enhances reading with comprehension. Every new book is an opportunity to grow and learn.”

Last year the city also recorded the Diary of a Wimpy Kid series as the most overdue books with The Getaway being the most popular title to keep at home.

In 2019, with Covid-19 closing the libraries for most of 2020, Diary of a Wimpy Kid: The Long Haul also topped the list of the most overdue book with 29 copies overdue at the city’s 104 libraries.

Besides the amnesty, some City libraries will also host activities to mark the occasion, including:

Claremont Library will hold a story hour and craft session on Wednesday June 1 and June 8 2022 at 10:00 for children up to the age of three and their caregivers

Bellville Library will host the Born-to-Read Story Times for babies and toddlers, on Wednesday mornings from 10:00 to 11:00

Milnerton Library will have a pram jam session with sing-along-songs, nursery rhymes and shakers on Thursday June 2 at 11:00 for tots aged up to five years

Pinelands Library will host Pinelands schools for sessions of story time at the library every day from June 1 to 6. As part of the invitation to schools, they were encouraged to announce the amnesty week and to request children to return outstanding books. If schools are interested in booking a class for a session with the library, they can contact Marlene at marlene.davids@capetown.gov.za or on 021 530 7160

Dunoon Library will have a number of events for children aged three to six between 10:00 and 15:00. These include storytelling on June 1 and 6, storytelling and colouring on June 2, storytelling and educational games on June 3

Southfield Library will host a pram jam on Wednesday June 8 at Plumstead Park (between Lympleigh and Rotherfield roads) from 11:30 to 12:30

Table View Library will host a storytelling session on June 7 from 09:00 to10:00. Activities include rhyme time, a sing-a-long, reading of a story and a fun craft session

Brooklyn Library will host a story and activity on June 1 from 10:00 with the Teddy Den Crèche about book care and the importance of returning library books

Lansdowne Library will host storytelling on June 1, 6 and 8 from 10:30

Brackenfell Library will host story time at various playschools and aftercare facilities

Simon’s Town Library will host a Teddy Bear story time on June 4 from 10:00

Woodstock Library will host a toddler story time on Tuesday June 7 at 10:30.

TimesLIVE

