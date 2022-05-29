×

South Africa

Joburg Water pump station 'not on fire'

Statement about water supply affected by substation fire is fake — Joburg Water

Isaac Mahlangu Senior reporter
29 May 2022 - 15:43
A statement about water supply interruptions in areas supplied by Johannesburg Water is fake, the utility announced on Sunday.

Image: 123RF/MARINOS KARAFYLLIDIS

A statement about a City Power substation being on fire and affecting water supply is fake, Johannesburg's water utility announced on Sunday.

In a statement, Johannesburg Water dispelled rumours doing the rounds about its Eikenhof pump station allegedly being affected by a fire at a nearby substation.

The fake statement had warned of a power outage cause by a fire at City Power substation which would affect the Eikenhof pump station

“The statement circulating states that residents in the following areas: Greater Roodepoort/Randburg area, Langlaagte/Southdale and the Soweto areas should take heed of the outage ... Johannesburg Water would like to clarify that the statement was not issued by us,” stated Johannesburg Water.

It announced however that there would be a water shutdown on Friday June 3 due to the installation of a new valve at the Vereeniging water treatment plant which would lead to a reduced water supply in several parts of Johannesburg.

“The water supply to the Eikenhof Booster station will be reduced by 50% and this will affect several areas in Johannesburg Water's area of supply,” the utility stated.

