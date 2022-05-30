×

We've got news for you.

Register on TimesLIVE at no cost to receive newsletters, read exclusive articles & more.
Register now
South Africa

Police launch investigation after the discovery of a woman’s body with her unharmed baby

30 May 2022 - 13:35
Police are investigating the murder of a mother whose baby was found unharmed near her body.
Police are investigating the murder of a mother whose baby was found unharmed near her body.
Image: 123RF

Police have launched an investigation into the fatal shooting of a young mother who was dumped in a field with her eight-month-old daughter, who was unharmed, in Laezonia, Gauteng.

Police spokesperson Lt-Col Mavela Masondo said Erasmia police station acting commander Capt Simon Maredi has assembled a team of detectives to look into the circumstances of the murder.

On Friday evening “residents reported hearing gunshots followed by a baby’s cries, and it triggered them to investigate”.

“They made the gruesome discovery of the body of a woman with a baby lying next to her in bushes,” he said.

Police and emergency services were called to the scene.

“The victim, in her late 20s, had sustained a gunshot wound and was declared dead. The infant was taken to a place of safety,” Masondo said.  

TimesLIVE

Support independent journalism by subscribing to the Sunday Times. Just R20 for the first month.

READ MORE:

LISTEN | 'Namhla was really desperate to leave, he micromanaged her': cousin

Namhla Mtwa, 35, was shot dead last month as she arrived at her home in Mthatha. It’s alleged that she was in an abusive relationship.
News
3 days ago

‘Women and children are being killed like flies’: Contralesa calls for a referendum on the death penalty

In 2020 President Cyril Ramaphosa said the death penalty was not compatible with the introduction of the constitution and the Bill of Rights.
News
5 days ago

‘When we say men want us dead it’s not a joke,’ said slain Hillary Gardee

Murder of Godrich Gardee’s daughter, who had strong views on gender-based violence, sends shock waves across SA
News
3 weeks ago
subscribe

Would you like to comment on this article or view other readers' comments? Register (it’s quick and free) or sign in now.

Speech Bubbles

Please read our Comment Policy before commenting.

Related articles

  1. Baby found lying on top of her slain mother’s body South Africa
  2. Six life terms and 300 years in jail for North West serial rapist South Africa
  3. ‘Women and children are being killed like flies’: Contralesa calls for a ... South Africa

Most read

  1. Buthelezi ‘unhappy’ as Zulu king ditches palace Politics
  2. More bad weather heading to KZN, with damaging winds predicted South Africa
  3. Accountancy body puts Unisa department on notice News
  4. EXCLUSIVE | Hillary Gardee's suspected killer 'tortured' to implicate EFF's ... South Africa
  5. Unisa VC in hot water over R72m laptop scheme News

Latest Videos

"We are going to build squatter camps outside politicians' houses": Nhlanhla Lux
Khayelitsha religious leaders pray for peace after spate of mass shootings