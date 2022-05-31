Hope SA pleads for blankets, socks and soup donations — here’s how you can help

The Hope SA foundation is appealing to people to donate to its annual winter drive by assisting the needy with winter hampers and blankets.

The winter drive has been extended to assist those affected by the floods in KwaZulu-Natal.

“As we approach winter, thousands of people and animals endure the bitterly cold months without much warmth. Every year we rally aid to assist them.

“A hungry stomach is a person going through pain, and thousands of poor and unemployed people go through winter hoping for relief,” said the foundation.

What can I donate?

The foundation said blankets, beanies, socks, jackets, soups and warm meals are some of the things people can donate.

“Our focus is on giving hope through difficult times. Through acts of kindness, people can endure winter.

“Wrapped in thick coats, surrounded by heaters and electricity, many of us don’t know how millions of people with little or no basics survive.

“As we venture out during our relief efforts and food drives, we often come across people sleeping on pavements, under bus shelters, bridges or boxes with nothing but their clothes.”