South Africa

Marikana miners' court battle begins for nearly R1bn in compensation

02 June 2022 - 13:43
Current and former miners are claiming compensation of nearly R1bn. File photo.
Image: Daniel Born

An attorney for miners wounded and arrested during the “Marikana massacre” in August 2012 is hoping their civil suit for almost R1bn in compensation ends with an apology from President Cyril Ramaphosa.

Talking outside the Johannesburg high court before proceedings started on Thursday, the miners' legal representative Andries Nkome said he hoped the court would rule in favour of the miners.

They were seeking an apology from Ramaphosa, that he would participate in a reconciliatory process with them and that victims of the shooting be compensated.

The civil case for damages against Ramaphosa, Sibanye-Stillwater and the government was initially brought to court last year, but was postponed when it emerged that presiding judge Colin Lamont owned R225,000 worth of shares in Sibanye-Stillwater, formerly known as Lonmin.

“We came to court and we were supposed to be heard by judge Lamont. When we found  out that the judge owns the shares we argued for him to recuse himself as there was no way in which he was going to be fair towards the miners.”

Lamont did recuse himself.

EFF supporters were expected to demonstrate outside court in solidarity with the victims . 

The proceedings held virtually are continuing.  

TimesLIVE

