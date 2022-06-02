Ramaphosa confirms theft at his farm but denies criminal involvement
President Cyril Ramaphosa has rejected claims by Arthur Fraser, the former state security agency boss, that he was involved in criminal conduct over the theft of millions of dollars at his farm in 2020.
Ramaphosa, however, confirmed that a robbery took place at his farm in Limpopo on or around February 9 2020 in which proceeds from the sale of game were stolen.
“President Ramaphosa is clear that there is no basis for the claims of criminal conduct that have been made against him in Mr Fraser’s statement,” said Ramaphosa's spokesperson Vincent Magwenya in a statement.
He said Ramaphosa was attending an AU summit in Addis Ababa at the time the incident occurred.
“On being advised of the robbery, President Ramaphosa reported the incident to the head of the Presidential Protection Unit of the SAPS for investigation.
“President Ramaphosa stands ready to co-operate with any law enforcement investigation of these matters,” said Magwenya.
He said Ramaphosa remained resolute in leading the fight against corruption, restoring the integrity and capability of public institutions and overcoming the legacy of state capture, and will not be deterred by disinformation campaigns.
Fraser said on Wednesday he has laid criminal charges against Ramaphosa.
“The charges emanate from the theft of millions of US dollars (in excess of 4-million) concealed within the premises of the president's Phala Phala farm in Waterberg, Limpopo, by criminals who were [allegedly] colluding with his domestic worker,” Fraser said in a statement.
He said the details of the charges and the supporting evidence, including photographs, bank accounts, video footage and names are contained in his statement filed with the Rosebank police station. Fraser said the charges he has filed include defeating the ends of justice, kidnapping of suspects, their interrogation on his property and bribery.
“The president concealed the crime from the SA Police Service and/or SA Revenue Service (Sars) and thereafter paid the culprits for their silence,” he alleged.
Fraser said the conduct of the president constitutes a breach of, among others, the Prevention of Organised Crime Act and the Prevention and Combating of Corrupt Activities Act.
“I trust that the police and the prosecuting authorities will investigate this matter without fear or favour. I also trust that the president will take the nation into his confidence and accept or deny that the events I describe in my affidavit occurred on his property.”
TimesLIVE
