Sisulu worried Comair's grounding will negatively affect tourism

Tourism minister Lindiwe Sisulu has bemoaned Comair's latest crisis that led to the voluntarily suspension of its British Airways and Kulula flights.

Four out of every 10 domestic tickets sold in SA are BA or Kulula tickets, Sunday Times Daily reported this week.

The airline grounded its flights from Wednesday, saying it was necessary to secure funding to continue with its operations.

Sisulu said the timing of this was not ideal, and expressed her concern about the effect it would have on the tourism sector which is still recovering after being rattled by Covid-19 restrictions and travel bans that threatened to cripple the industry.