South Africa

WATCH LIVE | Jacob Zuma supporters hold prayer meeting in Nkandla

02 June 2022 - 17:01 By TimesLIVE

Supporters of former president Jacob Zuma are hosting a prayer meeting in Nkandla on Thursday.

The purpose of the meeting is to support him as he fights a number of court battles. Zuma is expected to address his supporters at the event.

