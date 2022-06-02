WATCH LIVE | Jacob Zuma supporters hold prayer meeting in Nkandla
02 June 2022 - 17:01
Supporters of former president Jacob Zuma are hosting a prayer meeting in Nkandla on Thursday.
The purpose of the meeting is to support him as he fights a number of court battles. Zuma is expected to address his supporters at the event.
TimesLIVE
Support independent journalism by subscribing to the Sunday Times. Just R20 for the first month.
Would you like to comment on this article or view other readers' comments? Register (it’s quick and free) or sign in now.
Please read our Comment Policy before commenting.