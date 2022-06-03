×

South Africa

‘Distraction’ or clearing the air: SA weighs in on Ramaphosa dismissing criminality claims

03 June 2022 - 08:00
President Cyril Ramaphosa has been accused of concealing a crime from police and the SA Revenue Service. File photo.
Image: Alaister Russell/The Sunday Times

President Cyril Ramaphosa’s denial of criminal conduct and dismissal of claims by former spy boss Arthur Fraser have been met with mixed reaction online.

Some have accepted his version of events while others have said they will wait for evidence from Fraser supporting his claims before responding. A few called for an investigation into the allegations against the president. 

On Wednesday Fraser laid a criminal charge against Ramaphosa at the Rosebank police station. The charges, he said, emanated from “the theft of millions of US dollars (in excess of 4-million) concealed within the premises of the president’s Phala Phala farm in Waterberg, Limpopo, by criminals who were colluding with his domestic worker”.

Fraser said the incident allegedly happened on February 9 2020 and claimed he had evidence including photographs, bank accounts, video footage and names to support his claims. 

He accused Ramaphosa of concealing the crime from police and the SA Revenue Service. 

The presidency confirmed proceeds from the sale of game were stolen from Ramaphosa’s farm, but denied any involvement in criminal activity. It also denied Ramaphosa concealed the crime from authorities. 

“President Ramaphosa is clear there is no basis for the claims of criminal conduct that have been made against him in Mr Fraser’s statement.

“The president was attending an African Union summit in Addis Ababa at the time the incident occurred. On being advised of the robbery, President Ramaphosa reported the incident to the head of the Presidential Protection Unit of the police service for investigation,” said spokesperson Vincent Magwenya

Here is a look at some reactions shared online:

