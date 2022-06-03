‘Distraction’ or clearing the air: SA weighs in on Ramaphosa dismissing criminality claims
President Cyril Ramaphosa’s denial of criminal conduct and dismissal of claims by former spy boss Arthur Fraser have been met with mixed reaction online.
Some have accepted his version of events while others have said they will wait for evidence from Fraser supporting his claims before responding. A few called for an investigation into the allegations against the president.
On Wednesday Fraser laid a criminal charge against Ramaphosa at the Rosebank police station. The charges, he said, emanated from “the theft of millions of US dollars (in excess of 4-million) concealed within the premises of the president’s Phala Phala farm in Waterberg, Limpopo, by criminals who were colluding with his domestic worker”.
Fraser said the incident allegedly happened on February 9 2020 and claimed he had evidence including photographs, bank accounts, video footage and names to support his claims.
He accused Ramaphosa of concealing the crime from police and the SA Revenue Service.
The presidency confirmed proceeds from the sale of game were stolen from Ramaphosa’s farm, but denied any involvement in criminal activity. It also denied Ramaphosa concealed the crime from authorities.
“President Ramaphosa is clear there is no basis for the claims of criminal conduct that have been made against him in Mr Fraser’s statement.
“The president was attending an African Union summit in Addis Ababa at the time the incident occurred. On being advised of the robbery, President Ramaphosa reported the incident to the head of the Presidential Protection Unit of the police service for investigation,” said spokesperson Vincent Magwenya.
Here is a look at some reactions shared online:
So Arthur Fraser knew the President’s farm had been robbed but didn’t report that crime?— RealityStrikes (@RealityStriker) June 2, 2022
We call on NPA to charge Cyril, the truth will come out in Court. We can't have a President with such criminal allegations over his head. https://t.co/UaMsBirHYg— Abram Dolo (@Abram237914521) June 2, 2022
People assume the worst just because @CyrilRamaphosa didn't report a robbery from 2yrs ago. Just STOP it!— Jack Devnarain (@JackD157) June 2, 2022
You know very well it takes a while to appoint a Task Team to start stakeholder engagement that will advise the committee to take immediate action and dial 10111...
There will be well calculated distractions. Be vigilant out-there.— Mzwanele Manyi (@MzwaneleManyi) June 2, 2022
Do you know how rich you have to be to be robbed off $4 million and be soo unfazed about the robbery, you decide to bribe the culprits to keep it to themselves? Cyril Ramaphosa is unhinged— Moe Suttle (@moe_suttle) June 3, 2022
Is it a preemptive strike by Arthur Fraser? 🤔— Responsible Father of Three!!! 🇿🇦 (@AndileMlondo) June 1, 2022
You don't have to explain anything. its not a claim but a criminal charge. He must appear in court just like everyone. https://t.co/h9Mm71yAn0— The DealerSA (@PhethuQ86) June 2, 2022
The Arthur Fraser / CR thing is a bit odd.— Andrew Fraser (@Arfness) June 2, 2022
I don't know if the $4m figure is true (probably not), but why would stock sales revenue be stored in cash?
Would you like to comment on this article or view other readers' comments? Register (it’s quick and free) or sign in now.
Please read our Comment Policy before commenting.