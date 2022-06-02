Solar power deal to boost Eskom grid signed, set to kick in by end of 2023

The government has made some progress toward adding new generation to its underpowered electricity grid, signing power purchase agreements for 150 megawatts of capacity from private projects by developer Scatec ASA that were selected a year ago.

Government’s emergency power programme, also known as the risk mitigation programme, has experienced multiple delays as the nation heads for a record year of electricity cuts because state-owned utility Eskom Holdings SOC Ltd is unable to meet demand.

The state signed agreements to buy a total of 150 megawatts of power capacity for three projects from the programme, the mineral resources and energy department said on Thursday.