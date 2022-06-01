×

We've got news for you.

Register on TimesLIVE at no cost to receive newsletters, read exclusive articles & more.
Register now
South Africa

Arthur Fraser lays criminal charges against Ramaphosa, says he stole $4m

01 June 2022 - 18:38 By TimesLIVE
Former spy boss Arthur Fraser says President Cyril Ramaphosa stole more than $4m. File photo.
Former spy boss Arthur Fraser says President Cyril Ramaphosa stole more than $4m. File photo.
Image: Gallo Images/Netwerk24/Jaco Marais

Former correctional services commissioner Arthur Fraser said on Wednesday he has laid criminal charges against President Cyril Ramaphosa.

“The charges emanate from the theft of millions of US dollars, (in excess of 4-million) concealed within the premises of the president's Phala Phala farm in Waterberg, Limpopo, by criminals who were colluding with his domestic worker,” Fraser said in a statement.

He said the details of the charges and the supporting evidence, including photographs, bank accounts, video footage and names are contained in his statement filed with the Rosebank police station. Fraser said the charges he has filed include defeating the ends of justice, kidnapping of suspects, their interrogation on his property and bribery.

“The president concealed the crime from the SA Police Service and/or SA Revenue Service (Sars) and thereafter paid the culprits for their silence.

“The evidence I provide shows that the burglary took place on 9 February 2020.”

Fraser said the conduct of the president constitutes a breach of, among others,  the Prevention of Organised Crime Act and the Prevention and Combating of Corrupt Activities Act.

“I trust that the police and the prosecuting authorities will investigate this matter without fear or favour.

“I also trust that the president will take the nation into his confidence and accept or deny that the events I describe in my affidavit occurred on his property,” Fraser said in a statement.

TimesLIVE has contacted Ramaphosa's office for comment. The article will be updated once comment is received.

TimesLIVE

Support independent journalism by subscribing to the Sunday Times. Just R20 for the first month.

READ MORE:

Former spy boss threatens private prosecution if NPA does not act

Former State Security Agency boss Arthur Fraser has issued a warning to the National Prosecuting Authority to move on a case he opened last year ...
News
1 day ago

State Security Agency finally gets a permanent boss

President Cyril Rampahosa named Thembisile Majola as the new head of the State Security Agency on Monday night.
Politics
3 months ago

'Admin challenges' in SCA general office led to Zuma appeal delays

The Supreme Court of Appeal (SCA) said on Thursday the delays in two matters concerning former president Jacob Zuma before the court were as a result ...
News
5 days ago
subscribe

Would you like to comment on this article or view other readers' comments? Register (it’s quick and free) or sign in now.

Speech Bubbles

Please read our Comment Policy before commenting.

Most read

  1. Buthelezi ‘unhappy’ as Zulu king ditches palace Politics
  2. Accountancy body puts Unisa department on notice News
  3. More bad weather heading to KZN, with damaging winds predicted South Africa
  4. 'No Ferraris' for winner of R126m PowerBall jackpot South Africa
  5. Households earning under R22,000pm can get City of Joburg debt written off South Africa

Latest Videos

Stranded Comair passengers upset by cancelled flights
"We are going to build squatter camps outside politicians' houses": Nhlanhla Lux