Alleged underworld figure in court over murder of former Hawks investigator's father in Cape Town

Alleged underworld figure Nafiz Modack and five co-accused made their first appearance in court on Wednesday in connection with the fatal shooting of the 74-year-old father of a former Hawks investigator in Cape Town.

Nicholaas Heerschap, a pensioner and father of former W/O Nico Heerschap, was shot at close range outside their home in Melkbosstrand, Cape Town, in 2019.

“His son, at the time, was a seasoned detective attached to the Hawks’ serious commercial crime investigation team in Cape Town. It is understood the murder was aimed at detective W/O Heerschap and not his father,” said Hawks spokesperson Col Katlego Mogale.

“Detective Heerschap was allegedly targeted by a criminal syndicate for his investigative work at the time of his father’s murder. He exited the service shortly after the incident.”

Modack was joined in the dock on Wednesday in the Atlantis magistrate’s court by Moegamat Ziyaad Poole, Moegamat Toufiek Brown, Mario Petersen, Riaad Gasant and Fagmeed Kelly.