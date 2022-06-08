Alleged underworld figure in court over murder of former Hawks investigator's father in Cape Town
Alleged underworld figure Nafiz Modack and five co-accused made their first appearance in court on Wednesday in connection with the fatal shooting of the 74-year-old father of a former Hawks investigator in Cape Town.
Nicholaas Heerschap, a pensioner and father of former W/O Nico Heerschap, was shot at close range outside their home in Melkbosstrand, Cape Town, in 2019.
“His son, at the time, was a seasoned detective attached to the Hawks’ serious commercial crime investigation team in Cape Town. It is understood the murder was aimed at detective W/O Heerschap and not his father,” said Hawks spokesperson Col Katlego Mogale.
“Detective Heerschap was allegedly targeted by a criminal syndicate for his investigative work at the time of his father’s murder. He exited the service shortly after the incident.”
Modack was joined in the dock on Wednesday in the Atlantis magistrate’s court by Moegamat Ziyaad Poole, Moegamat Toufiek Brown, Mario Petersen, Riaad Gasant and Fagmeed Kelly.
They face charges including conspiracy to commit murder, premeditated murder, illegal possession of firearms and ammunition and Prevention of Organised Crime Act contraventions linked to gang-related offences.
“This marks the additional six suspects charged for their participation in the murder of Nicholaas Heerschap after the successful conviction and sentence of Abongile Nqodi, 35, after he entered into a plea agreement with the state, consequently serving an effective 20 years' direct imprisonment,” said Mogale.
Provincial head of the Hawks Maj-Gen Mathipa Makgato applauded the team of investigators for their efforts.
Mogale said more arrests were imminent.
TimesLIVE
